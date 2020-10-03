GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

