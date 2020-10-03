General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Billion

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $19.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.84 billion and the lowest is $18.29 billion. General Electric reported sales of $23.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $81.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.30 billion to $85.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 90,076,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,602,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.91. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.