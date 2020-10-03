General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $19.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.84 billion and the lowest is $18.29 billion. General Electric reported sales of $23.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $81.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.30 billion to $85.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 90,076,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,602,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.91. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

