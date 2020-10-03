Genesis Vision Price Reaches $1.15 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00010939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $127,589.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00265495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00170899 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ovis, Hotbit, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

