German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Insiders have purchased 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

