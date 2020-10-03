GINcoin Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $8,546.61 and $6.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,543.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.14 or 0.03292447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.02089046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00432404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00964470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00048532 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009930 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

