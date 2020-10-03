Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,529. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

