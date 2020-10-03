Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glanbia in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

