Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glanbia in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
