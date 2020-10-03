Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $660.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65 and a beta of 0.75. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on GMRE. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

