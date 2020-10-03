Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
GNL stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
