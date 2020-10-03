Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GNL stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

