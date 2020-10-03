GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,920. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

