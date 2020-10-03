Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

