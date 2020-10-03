Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 93,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 276,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Predator Mining Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

