Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

