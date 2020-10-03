Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

