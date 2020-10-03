Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 109 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

