Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

