Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

GSHD stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 8,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $669,122.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,390 shares in the company, valued at $36,248,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $2,033,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,843 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,412 shares of company stock worth $38,663,694. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

