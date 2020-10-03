Grainger (LON:GRI) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

LON GRI opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.27. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £300.56 ($392.73).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

