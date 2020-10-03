Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after purchasing an additional 530,781 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

