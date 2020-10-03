Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AJX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 625,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 111,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,878 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

