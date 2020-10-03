Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Greggs to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,842.86 ($24.08).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.43. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 323.59.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greggs will post 6712.3747423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

