Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

GRG has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Greggs to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,842.86 ($24.08).

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,331.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,553.43. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 323.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Greggs will post 6712.3747423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

