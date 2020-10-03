Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.33.

ASR opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 90.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.