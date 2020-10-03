GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 171,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 549,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

