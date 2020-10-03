Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Up 0%

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.76. 302,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average session volume of 25,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond makes up 4.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

