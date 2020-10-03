Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNTY. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.