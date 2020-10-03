Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of GGM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,311. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
