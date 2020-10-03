Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of GGM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,311. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

