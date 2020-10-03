Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:GOF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 156,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

