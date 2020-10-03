Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE:GOF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 156,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $19.78.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
