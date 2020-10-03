Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 30th

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.03. 30,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,003. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

