Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Gulf Investment Fund PLC (LON:GIF) was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Approximately 40,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.08.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile (LON:GIF)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

