Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 10,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 129,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Cormark lowered Guyana Goldfields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

