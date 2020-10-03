Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Head to Head Survey

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Madison Square Garden Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.00 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -31.01

Hall of Fame Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Village and Madison Square Garden Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

