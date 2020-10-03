Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.