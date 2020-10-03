Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.48. Hanger has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.16.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.33 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 80,707.43% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

