Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.