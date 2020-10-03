HC Wainwright Boosts Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $20.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of ETON opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

