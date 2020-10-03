HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.