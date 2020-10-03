Head-To-Head Analysis: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) versus TC Pipelines (NASDAQ:TCP)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Pipelines has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Midstream and TC Pipelines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Pipelines 0 3 8 0 2.73

TC Pipelines has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.45%. Given TC Pipelines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TC Pipelines is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and TC Pipelines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% TC Pipelines 70.48% 36.30% 9.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Midstream and TC Pipelines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.29 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06 TC Pipelines $403.00 million 4.58 $280.00 million $3.74 6.93

TC Pipelines has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Pipelines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of TC Pipelines shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TC Pipelines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TC Pipelines beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

