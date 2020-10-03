Head-To-Head Analysis: BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NYSE:ERIC)

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BK Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1.21% 5.81% 1.63%

This table compares BK Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.94 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $24.04 billion 1.47 $235.19 million $0.11 96.45

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has higher revenue and earnings than BK Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of BK Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BK Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BK Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BK Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BK Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0 1 13 0 2.93

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is more favorable than BK Technologies.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats BK Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, application development and modernization, and network design and optimization services to manage service providers networks. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; media solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

