Head to Head Analysis: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) & The General Chemical Group (NYSE:GNMP)

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) and The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venator Materials and The General Chemical Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.13 billion 0.11 -$175.00 million $0.24 8.75 The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The General Chemical Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venator Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials and The General Chemical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials -10.36% 0.99% 0.31% The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Venator Materials has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Venator Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Venator Materials and The General Chemical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials 1 5 2 0 2.13 The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Venator Materials currently has a consensus price target of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Venator Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Summary

Venator Materials beats The General Chemical Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

About The General Chemical Group

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

