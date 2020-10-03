Head-To-Head Comparison: China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) vs. CVS Health (OTCMKTS:CVS)

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Dasheng Biotechnology and CVS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A CVS Health 0 3 13 2 2.94

CVS Health has a consensus target price of $81.94, indicating a potential upside of 41.69%. Given CVS Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVS Health is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A CVS Health 3.13% 16.32% 4.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and CVS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVS Health $256.78 billion 0.29 $6.63 billion $7.08 8.17

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Volatility & Risk

China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVS Health has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of CVS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CVS Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVS Health beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives. The company offers AM/HM bacteria based additives for crops, including Bulgaria lactobacillus, beer microzyme, and dark red spirilla used to increase the beneficial microorganism colonies in soil; inhibit the reproduction of harmful fungi and putrefactive bacteria; and to improve nutrient absorption and reduce crop and livestock diseases. It also provides AM/HM bacteria based additives for livestock feed, which softens the livestock feed and restrain the growth and reproduction of pathogenic bacteria, as well as supplies beneficial nutriments, including organic acid, vitamins, enzyme, antibiotics, mycelium protein, and other growth-enhancing substances that balance the nutrients in the feed. In addition, the company offers FGW bacterial based preservatives that preserve animal specimens for scientific research; and preserve the freshness for agricultural produce. Further, it provides bacteria based fertilizer for application on plants, such as vegetable and fruit leaves. Additionally, China Dasheng Biotechnology Company engages in residential and commercial real estate investment. The company was formerly known as Max Nutrition, Inc. and changed its name to China Dasheng Biotechnology Company in March 2008. China Dasheng Biotechnology Company is based in Lanzhou, China.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. The company's Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs and general merchandise, such as over-the-counter drugs, beauty products, cosmetics, and personal care products, as well as provides health care services through its MinuteClinic walk-in medical clinics. Its Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, medical management, Medicare plans, PDPs, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services, and health information technology products and services. The company's customers include employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, plans offered on public health insurance exchanges and private health insurance exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, individuals, college students, workers, labor groups, and expatriates. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 40 leased on-site pharmacies, 25 leased retail specialty pharmacy stores, 20 specialty mail order pharmacies, and 90 branches for infusion and enteral services; and 9,900 retail locations and 1,100 MinuteClinic locations, as well as operated an online retail pharmacy Websites, LTC pharmacies, and onsite pharmacies. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

