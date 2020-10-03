Head to Head Comparison: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and HL Acquisitions (NYSE:LPRO)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Discover Financial Services and HL Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 1 6 11 0 2.56 HL Acquisitions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $63.07, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Discover Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Discover Financial Services and HL Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $13.99 billion 1.33 $2.96 billion $9.08 6.71 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 7.65% 10.45% 0.93% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Volatility & Risk

Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats HL Acquisitions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE network, an automated teller machine, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services; and Discover Network that processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards, as well as provides payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.