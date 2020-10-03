Head to Head Contrast: Biomerica (BMRA) vs. Its Peers

Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) is one of 30 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Biomerica to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biomerica Competitors 342 869 1087 102 2.40

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84% Biomerica Competitors -971.44% -311.53% -44.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million -$2.34 million -31.96 Biomerica Competitors $346.45 million -$16.01 million 94.34

Biomerica’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica’s peers have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biomerica beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

