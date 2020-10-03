Head-To-Head Contrast: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) versus State Street (OTCMKTS:STT)

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dacotah Banks and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A State Street 20.27% 12.74% 0.98%

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dacotah Banks and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 1 9 7 1 2.44

State Street has a consensus target price of $76.22, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Volatility and Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dacotah Banks and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A State Street $13.13 billion 1.60 $2.24 billion $6.17 9.67

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

State Street beats Dacotah Banks on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 locations in Aberdeen, Brookings, Clark, Lemmon, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Sisseton, Watertown, and Webster, South Dakota; Dickinson, Jamestown, Minot, Rolla, and Valley City, North Dakota; and Morris, Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

