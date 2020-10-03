Head to Head Contrast: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) vs. Presbia (NASDAQ:LENSF)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PAVmed and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -199.56% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Presbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A Presbia $20,000.00 9.65 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Presbia has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PAVmed and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Presbia.

Summary

Presbia beats PAVmed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.