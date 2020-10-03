Head to Head Contrast: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PRA Health Sciences and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 2 6 5 0 2.23 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $105.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 6.86% 25.01% 7.46% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -268.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 2.21 $243.02 million $4.80 22.05 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardio metabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.