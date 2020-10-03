Head to Head Contrast: Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) versus PPD (OTCMKTS:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPD and Vitality Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 3.08 $47.82 million $0.98 36.37 Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 31.14 -$4.36 million N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Vitality Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma N/A -201.87% -107.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PPD and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 15 0 3.00 Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $33.79, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Summary

PPD beats Vitality Biopharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

