Head-To-Head Contrast: YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares YayYo and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YayYo and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phunware $19.15 million 2.28 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -2.86

YayYo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YayYo and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

YayYo currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,325.44%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.08%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YayYo is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

YayYo beats Phunware on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

