Head to Head Review: Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) vs. Peabody Energy (OTCMKTS:BTU)

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Peabody Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Peabody Energy -55.36% -15.48% -5.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mongolia Energy and Peabody Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Peabody Energy 0 6 0 0 2.00

Peabody Energy has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.51%. Given Peabody Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Peabody Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $99.03 million 0.07 -$5.66 million N/A N/A Peabody Energy $4.62 billion 0.05 -$211.30 million $0.54 4.43

Mongolia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peabody Energy.

Summary

Mongolia Energy beats Peabody Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming. The Midwestern U.S. Mining segment includes Illinois and Indiana mining operations. The Western U.S. Mining segment reflects the aggregation of its New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado mining operations. The Seaborne Metallurgical Mining segment covers mines in Queensland, Australia. The Seaborne Thermal Mining segment handles operations in New South Wales, Australia. The Corporate and Other segment includes selling and administrative expenses, results from equity affiliates, corporate hedging activities, and trading and brokerage activities. The company was founded by Francis S. Peabody in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

