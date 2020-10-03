Head-To-Head Review: Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) & Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plains All American Pipeline has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55% Plains All American Pipeline -7.01% 17.85% 6.24%

Volatility and Risk

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains All American Pipeline has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Plains All American Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 0.97 $160.00 million $3.08 2.45 Plains All American Pipeline $33.67 billion 0.13 $2.17 billion $2.51 2.37

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Noble Midstream Partners and Plains All American Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Plains All American Pipeline 0 6 11 0 2.65

Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.86%. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus price target of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 117.73%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Noble Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned and leased 17,965 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 830 trailers; 50 transport and storage barges; and 20 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 63 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 7 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 33 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and approximately 425 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 15 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 750 trucks and 900 trailers; and 9,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

