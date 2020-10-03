Head to Head Review: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) versus AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AMCON Distributing pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SpartanNash pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SpartanNash has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AMCON Distributing has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares SpartanNash and AMCON Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash 0.54% 10.02% 3.01% AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of SpartanNash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpartanNash and AMCON Distributing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $8.54 billion 0.07 $5.74 million $1.10 14.95 AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than AMCON Distributing.

Volatility & Risk

SpartanNash has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SpartanNash and AMCON Distributing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 0 4 0 0 2.00 AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpartanNash presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.69%. Given SpartanNash’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than AMCON Distributing.

Summary

SpartanNash beats AMCON Distributing on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges located in 50 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti, and Egypt. The Retail segment primarily operates neighborhood supermarkets. As of December 29, 2018, this segment operated 145 owned retail stores in the Midwest region primarily under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Markets, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket, and Family Fresh Market banners; and offered pharmacy services in 82 of its stores, as well as operated 29 fuel centers at its retail stores. SpartanNash Company also markets and distributes private brand items primarily under the Our Family, Open Acres, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, Culinary Tours, PAWS Premium, Valu Time, Pure Harmony, Freedom's Choice, and Home Base brands. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

